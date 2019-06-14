Saturday
Boy Scout & Girl Scouts Washout, 10:30 a.m., June 15, Jack’s Stereo, Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air.
Youth department fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 1502 Herring Ave. Hamburger baskets $6. Outdoor table sale.
Barbecue plate fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Luke AME Church, 117 Church St. $10 plates, $8 sandwichess.
Sunday
Men’s day program, 3:30 p.m., Titus AME Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guests: Mansfield Ave. Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Call: 733-6096.
Graduate recognition Sunday, 10 a.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St.
Monday
Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Free. Call: 799-6300.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. nightly, June 17-21, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
Tuesday
Rolling River Rampage Vacation, 6 p.m. nightly, June 18-20, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Treat Her Like a Lady, Love Him Like A Man Conference, 7 p.m., Spring Street Church, 1119 Spring Street. Speakers: Lamar Jones, Edwards Chapel AME; Candace Ross, Abundant Life Church; and Jerry and Dreka Matthews, Greater Zion MBC. Call: 753-4209.
Upcoming
Treat Her Like a Lady, Love Him Like A Man Conference, 10 a.m., Spring Street Church, 1119 Spring Street. Speakers: Gayle Turner, United Methodist; B.D. Gatlin, The Potter’s House; and Duane and Annie Green, New Life Restoration Fellowship. Call: 753-4209.
Annual church auction and picnic, 11 a.m., June 23, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Rd., Axtell. Barbecue brisket for $10 a plate beginning, along with entertainment, bingo, country store with homemade items, raffle, children’s games, jewelry booth, snow cones with other refreshments. Auction begins at 1 p.m.
Brotherhood annual, 3 p.m., June 23, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive. Guest: Stanley Adams, New Deliverance. Call: 716-0559.
Ushers and Nurses Anniversary, 3:30 p.m., June 23, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Call: 756-3607
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 24, Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Road. Call: 772-5501.
Vacation Bible School, 5-7 p.m. nightly, June 24-28, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150
Women Mission Day, 11 a.m., June 30, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Guest speaker: Linda Pate, Toliver Chaple MBC. Call: 867-1109.
An Evening of Hymns and Anthems, 5 p.m., June 30, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150.
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., July 14, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Willie Hurth, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Mart.
Roar Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., July 15-19, ParkLake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th. Hosted by Greater Shiloh and ParkLake Drive Baptist churches. K-6th grade. Call: 752-9633, or email Lorimoore45@hotmail.com
.
Pastor Barnes 5th Anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish Street. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.