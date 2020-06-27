Sunday
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 9 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827
Upcoming
Pastor-wife anniversary program for Rev Alvin and First Lady Cheryl Taylor, 3:30 p.m., July 12, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Guests: Rev. Gregory Griggs, St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 716-1102.
Easter and baptism service, 11 a.m., July 5, Camp Hope near McGregor, Church Under the Bridge. Call 235-7818 for details.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
