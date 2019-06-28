Saturday
Breakfast fundraiser, 8 a.m. until noon, Faithwalk Fellowship Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr. Menudo $7, breakfast plate $5 and breakfast burritos $3 each.
Youth work day, pool party, 9 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail.
Men and women of worship workshop, 9:30 a.m., June 29, Bethel Empowerment Church, 324 McKenn. Guests: Wykoff McAdams, Greater New Light; Linda Brown, True Vine; Desirae Hendrick-Patterson, Rehoboth Baptist, Austin; and Mitchel Davis, Mt. Carmel Baptist.
Sunday
Women Mission Day, 11 a.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Guest speaker: Linda Pate, Toliver Chaple MBC. Call: 867-1109.
Pastoral Installation for Rev. Samuel L. Buhl II, 3 p.m., Brown Hill Baptist Church, Hubbard. Guest: Rev. Samuel L. Buhl, Sr., St. James Missionary Baptist Church of Odessa. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Call: 722-7429.
An Evening of Hymns and Anthems, 5 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150.
Fifth Sunday Musical, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Call: 799-7328
Monday
Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Wednesday, Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, 512 Hillsboro Drive. Call: 799-1006.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Mooreville annual barbecue, 5-8 p.m., July 6, Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton, $12. Call: 883-7018
Deacon orientation, 3:15 p.m., July 7, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Rev. Mitch Davis, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Call: 716-1102.
Discover the Possibilities, noon to 1 p.m., July 9 and July 11, Mosaic, 3319 N. 15th St. One-hour tours and luncheon to share the mission, vision of Mosaic. Call: 757-3434, ext. 211.
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., July 14, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Willie Hurth, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Mart.
Roar Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., July 15-19, ParkLake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th. Hosted by Greater Shiloh and ParkLake Drive Baptist churches. K-6th grade. Call: 752-9633, or email Lorimoore45@hotmail.com.
Choir Annual Musical, 7-9 p.m., July 19, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Women & Men Conference, 9:30 a.m., July 20, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. $10. Guest: Vicky Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call 867-1109.
Family and friends celebration, July 21, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st Street.
Musician Appreciation Service, 4-6 p.m., July 21, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Annual building fund program, 3 p.m., July 21, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest: Emmitt Jones, Greater Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634
Choir annual, 3 p.m., July 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest: Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
Pastor Barnes 5th Anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish Street. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.
Summer Time Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 18-21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Founders Day Program, Aug. 25, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.