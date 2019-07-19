Saturday
Women & Men Conference, 9:30 a.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. $10. Guest: Vicky Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call 867-1109.
Haramee Luncheon, 1-4 p.m., St. Luke AME Church, 117 E Church St. $10.
Family and Friends Program, 6 p.m., St. James UMC, 3311 Park Lake Drive. Guest: Rev. Darrick Bledsoe, St. John Missionary Bapt. Church.
Bridging the Gap African Attire Worship Service, 7 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. United presentation of song, mime, and praise dance. Guest speaker: Rev. Kevin White. Clinician: Djuan Adamson. Call: 936-553-2744.
Sunday
Family and friends celebration, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st St.
Musician appreciation service, 4-6 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Annual building fund program, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest: Emmitt Jones, Greater Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
Annual music ministry day, 11 a.m., Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St. Guest: Sam Doyle, Greater New Light Baptist Church. Call: 756-3607.
Women’s Day Worship Service, St. Luke AME Church, 117 E Church St.. Guest: Rev. TaShana Morgan, Roberson Chapel AME Church, McGregor.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, Axtell. Guest: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Installation service for pastor Sam Phillips, 3 p.m., Community MBC. Guest: Dr. C.A. Noell, Fort Worth. Call: 424-4980.
First pastoral anniversary service for Noah Cobb and wife. 3:30 p.m. July 21, Peaceful Rest MBC, 105 Walton Street, Moody. Special guest: Rev. Willie E. Robertson, and Macedonia Baptist Church family, Temple. Call: 853-2644.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Stage play, “Four Women,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 27, Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Dr. $30. This dramatic piece is filled with life and laughter. The original song “Four Women” by Nina Simone takes four stereotypes of black women and sings about them as if they are real people. Call: 247-1262
Community health fair, 10 a.m.-noon, July 27, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Free. Call: 424-1353.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., July 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest: Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
Grief Share, 6-8 p.m., beginning July 29, First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive. Call: 772-5630.
The Revamp, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 315 Cleveland Avenue, McGregor. Call: 640-7828
Pastor Barnes fifth anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish St. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.
124th Church Anniversary, 10 a.m., Aug. 4, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Rev. A.C. Stapleton, Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Pastor and wife second appreciation service, 3 p.m., Aug. 11, Rocky Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Brill Stone and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Summer Time Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 18-21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 867-1109.
Founders Day program, Aug. 25, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
