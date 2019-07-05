Saturday
Brown bag chopped barbecue sandwich fundraiser, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive. $8 for sandwich, chips and drink. Call: 214-7944.
Mooreville annual barbecue, 5-8 p.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 F.M. 2643, Chilton, $12. Call: 883-7018,
Sunday
Deacon orientation, 3:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Rev. Mitch Davis, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Call: 716-1102.
Tuesday
Discover the Possibilities, noon to 1 p.m., Mosaic, 3319 N. 15th St. One-hour tours and luncheon to share the mission, vision of Mosaic. Call: 757-3434, ext. 211.
Thursday
Discover the Possibilities, noon to 1 p.m., Mosaic, 3319 N. 15th St. One-hour tours and luncheon to share the mission, vision of Mosaic. Call: 757-3434, ext. 211.
Healing prayer service, noon to 12:30 p.m., Unity Spiritual Center, 400 S. First St., Hewitt. Prayers offered for loved ones and friends, country and the world. Services includes music and times of silence.
Upcoming
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., July 14, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Willie Hurth, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Mart.
Roar Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., July 15-19, ParkLake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th St. Hosted by Greater Shiloh and ParkLake Drive Baptist churches. K-6th grade. Call: 752-9633, or email Lorimoore45@hotmail.com.
Choir annual musical, 7-9 p.m., July 19, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Women & Men Conference, 9:30 a.m., July 20, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. $10. Guest: Vicky Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call 867-1109.
Family and friends celebration, July 21, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st St.
Musician appreciation service, 4-6 p.m., July 21, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Annual building fund program, 3 p.m., July 21, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest: Emmitt Jones, Greater Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
Annual music ministry day, 11 a.m., July 21, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St. Guest: Sam Doyle, Greater New Light Baptist Church. Call: 756-3607.
Community health fair, 10 a.m.-noon, July 27, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Free. Call: 424-1353.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., July 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest: Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
Pastor Barnes fifth anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish St. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.
Summer Time Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 18-21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 867-1109.
Founders Day program, Aug. 25, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.