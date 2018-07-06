Saturday
Mother-daughter brunch, 10:30 a.m., Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. $10. Call: 349-2626.
Car wash, Boy Scout and Girls Scouts, 10 a.m., Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive. $5 for cars. $10 for trucks.
Barbecue fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Mooreville United Methodist Church, FM 2643, Chilton. Call: 709-7921. Dine in or take out.
Sunday
Pastor 3rd anniversary celebration, 3 p.m., Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Satin.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Axtell. Guest: Darrell Abercrombie, New Zion Baptist Church.
Annual women and mission program, 3:30 p.m., Titus AME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
Monday
Revival, 5:59 p.m. nightly through Friday, Rose of Sharon, 615 Faulkner Lane.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Friday
Sanctuary choir annual, 7 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Upcoming
Women of faith conference, 9 a.m., July 14, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. $10. Call: 867-1109.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., July 14, Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
The Steel Magnolias in concert, 5 p.m., Brazos Meadows Baptist Church, 625 S. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt. Free. Call: 666-7314.
Pastor installation ceremony, 3:30 p.m., July 15, Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 105 Walton, Moody. Noah Cobb will be installed as the church’s pastor. Guest: Pastor Willie Earl Robertson, Macedonia Baptist Church, Temple. Call: 853-2644.
Music appreciation and choir concert, 3:30 p.m., July 15, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Ice cream social, 6 p.m., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., July 22, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guests: Leta Eastland, Greater Faith Christian. Call: 537-3387.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.
Past 4th anniversary service, 3 p.m., Aug. 5, Waco Worship Center. Ceremony to be held at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish. Guests: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens. Call: 537-3387.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995
