Saturday
Area Brotherhood Quarterly President’s Meeting, 10 a.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S 18th St.
Veterans breakfast, 9-11 a.m., St. Luke AME Church, 117 E Church St.
Sunday
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Willie Hurth, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Mart.
Usher’s day program, 3 p.m., New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Pastor C. J. Oliver, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Church Under the Bridge at the Silos will meet for breakfast at 9:30 at the Silos, then cross the street to join with First Baptist Church, 500 Webster, for a combined worship service at 10:30.
Monday
Roar Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., through Friday, ParkLake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th St. Hosted by Greater Shiloh and ParkLake Drive Baptist churches. K-6th grade. Call: 752-9633, or email Lorimoore45@hotmail.com.
Wednesday
Free food distribution, 1-4 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150.
Ministry Workshop and African Attire Worship Service, 5:30 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. Call: 936-553-2744
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Choir annual musical, 7-9 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Upcoming
First pastoral anniversary service for Noah Cobb and wife. 3:30 p.m. July 21, Peaceful Rest MBC, 105 Walton Street, Moody. Special guest: Rev. Willie E. Robertson, and Macedonia Baptist Church family, Temple. Call: 853-2644.
Choir annual musical, 7-9 p.m., July 19, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Women & Men Conference, 9:30 a.m., July 20, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. $10. Guest: Vicky Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call 867-1109.
Haramee Luncheon, 1-4 p.m., July 20, St. Luke AME Church, 117 E Church St. $10.
Family and friends celebration, July 21, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st St.
Musician appreciation service, 4-6 p.m., July 21, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Annual building fund program, 3 p.m., July 21, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest: Emmitt Jones, Greater Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
Annual music ministry day, 11 a.m., July 21, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St. Guest: Sam Doyle, Greater New Light Baptist Church. Call: 756-3607.
Women’s Day Worship Service, St. Luke AME Church, 117 E Church St.. Guest: Rev. TaShana Morgan, Roberson Chapel AME Church, McGregor.
Community health fair, 10 a.m.-noon, July 27, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Free. Call: 424-1353.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., July 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest: Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
Grief Share, 6-8 p.m., beginning July 29, First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive. Call: 772-5630.
The Revamp, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 315 Cleveland Avenue, McGregor. Call: 640-7828
Pastor Barnes fifth anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish St. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.
Summer Time Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 18-21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 867-1109.
Founders Day program, Aug. 25, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
