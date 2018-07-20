Saturday
Women’s luncheon, 1 p.m., hosted by Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Sponsored by Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 799-8163.
Sunday
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guests: Leta Eastland, Greater Faith Christian. Call: 537-3387.
Pastor and wife 39th anniversary, 3 p.m., Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Youth annual, 10 a.m., Greater Zion MBC. Speaker: D’Odrick Jefferson. Call: 265-1177.
63rd church anniversary celebration, 3 p.m., Marshall Chapel MBC, 1121 N. 6th. Guests: James Jackson, New Hope Baptist.
Pastor and wife appreciation service, 3 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar Street. Guests: Rev. Jonathan Montgomery, St. Paul MBC, Hearne. Call: 799-7328.
Family and friends day, 3 p.m. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 703 S. Elm, Mart. Guests: Rev. Alvin Taylor, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Tuesday
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Revival, 7 p.m., Aug. 1, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Speaker: Jamison Hunter, Macedonia Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio. Call: 756-3607.
A.J. Moore High School Ministers Revival, 7 p.m., July 29, Second Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Call: 799-6300.
Pastor 4th anniversary service, 3 p.m., Aug. 5, Waco Worship Center. Ceremony to be held at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish. Guests: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens. Call: 537-3387.
Yard sale, 9 a.m., Aug. 17, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St. Yard sale runs through Saturday, Aug. 18. Call: 756-3607.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995
.