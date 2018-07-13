Saturday
Women of faith conference, 9 a.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. $10. Call: 867-1109.
Area Brotherhood president’s quarterly, 6:30 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Fish fry, with short ribs, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton Ave. Call: 709-6478.
Area Brotherhood President’s quarterly, 10 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Sunday
The Steel Magnolias in concert, 5 p.m., Brazos Meadows Baptist Church, 625 S. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt. Free. Call: 666-7314.
Pastor installation ceremony, 3:30 p.m., Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, 105 Walton, Moody. Noah Cobb will be installed as the church’s pastor. Guest: Pastor Willie Earl Robertson, Macedonia Baptist Church, Temple. Call: 853-2644.
Music appreciation and choir concert, 3:30 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 644-8306.
Building fund program, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guests: Emmitt Jones, Greater Liberty Hill. Call: 537-3387.
Music ministry annual celebration, 11 a.m., Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St. Call: 756-3607.
Tuesday
Ice cream social, 6 p.m9., July 17, Christian Women’s Job Corps Center, 1101 Wooded Acres, Suite 107. Call: 757-0416.
Men’s Night, 7 p.m., United Baptist Association Tabernacle, 1925 E. Loop 340. Featuring men’s choirs. Call: 855-5385.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Women’s luncheon, 1 p.m., July 21, hosted by Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Sponsored by Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 799-8163.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., July 22, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guests: Leta Eastland, Greater Faith Christian. Call: 537-3387.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., July 24, Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.
Pastor and wife 39th anniversary, 3 p.m., July 22, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 South 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Pastor 4th anniversary service, 3 p.m., Aug. 5, Waco Worship Center. Ceremony to be held at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish. Guests: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens. Call: 537-3387.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995
