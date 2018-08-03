Saturday
“Super Saturday” Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 710-4926.
Fish dinner, 11 a.m. until sold out, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. $10. Call: 349-2626.
Sunday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church Mission skit, “Long As I’ve Got King Jesus”, Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m.. Call 722-7429.
A.J. Moore High School Ministers Revival, 7 p.m., July 29, Second Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Call: 799-6300.
Annual missionary Sunday, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke A.M.E. Church.
Mission program, 3 p.m., James Chapel Baptist Church, Leroy. Call: 523-8006.
5th Sunday Mission, 11 a.m., New Deliverance MBC 1400 N. 5th. Speakers: Justine Ware, Chellani Bowman
Wednesday
Revival, 7 p.m., Aug. 1, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Speaker: Jamison Hunter, Macedonia Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio. Call: 756-3607.
Women’s ministry annual day, 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie. Morning speaker is Shirley Smith. Afternoon speaker is Barbara Rauls. Call: 756-1140.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
“When the Youth Speak Out,” back-to-school rally, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, 512 Hillsboro Drive. Call: 799-1006.
Pastor’s aid service, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 5, Titus/ME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
Helping Hands Christian Fellowship, 7 p.m., Aug. 5, New Generation, 1601 Airbase Road. Guest: Connie Oliver, Greater Zion Baptist Church.
Men and women on the move service, 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Greater Love IME, 1800 Sanger Ave. Call: 229-4009.
Pastor 4th anniversary service, 3 p.m., Aug. 5, Waco Worship Center. Ceremony to be held at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish. Guests: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens. Call: 537-3387.
Church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 12, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave.
Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m., Aug. 15-17, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Speaker: David K. Wright
Musical service, 7 p.m., Aug. 17, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Roscoe Harrison.
Pre-appreciation service, 5 p.m., Aug. 18, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Bishop Rayford L. Jennings.
Appreciation service hour, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 19, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Allen Dixon.
Yard sale, 9 a.m., Aug. 17, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St. Yard sale runs through Saturday, Aug. 18. Call: 756-3607.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995
