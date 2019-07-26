Saturday
Stage play, “Four Women,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Dr. $30. This dramatic piece is filled with life and laughter. The original song “Four Women” by Nina Simone takes four stereotypes of black women and sings about them as if they are real people. Call: 247-1262
Community health fair, 10 a.m.-noon, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Free. Call: 424-1353.
Sunday
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guest: Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 214-4634.
64th church anniversary, 3 p.m., Marshal Chapel MBC, 1121 N. Sixth. Guest: New Hope Baptist, Elm Mott. Call: 229-3723.
Monday
Grief Share, 6-8 p.m., beginning July 29, First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive. Call: 772-5630.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Rocky Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 215 E. Elm St., Mart.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Waco Aglow, 7 p.m., 7215 Bosque Blvd. Guest: Vera Zidermanis, former president of the Heart of Texas Area of Aglow Intl. will be sharing. Call: 903-754-9512
Upcoming
The Revamp, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Aug. 3, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 315 Cleveland Avenue, McGregor. Call: 640-7828
Pastor Barnes fifth anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 4, Waco Worship Center, at Bellmead Civic Center, 3200 Parrish St. Guest: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen’s Missionary Baptist Church.
124th Church Anniversary, 10 a.m., Aug. 4, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Speaker: Rev. A.C. Stapleton, Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church.
4th appreciation service for pastor Kevin Burkley Sr. and wife, Doris, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 4, Good-Will Baptist Church, 2nd and Walnut, Lott. Guest: Dr. Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, Waco.
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., Aug. 5, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 504 E. Loop 340. Guest: St. Mark Baptist Church Family, Rev. Vonzell Baucham, Jr. Call: 799-4714.
Pastor and wife second appreciation service, 3 p.m., Aug. 11, Rocky Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Brill Stone and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Summer Time Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 18-21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 867-1109.
Founders Day program, Aug. 25, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Acapella Fest 2019, 6-9 p.m., Aug. 31, New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S New Road. Featuring His Harmony, New Reign, The Kings Quartet, and The Hood Street Singers, as well as acapella singers from Oklahoma Christian College.
