Sunday
30th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Frank Montgomery, Marshall Chapel Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 26, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church, Pastor M.A. Walker Call: 867-1109.
Greater Waco Interfaith Conference World Religion Day, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway. Call: 424-3170.
40-year appreciation service for pastor Jack W. Watson, 3 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Avenue.
Pastor Larry Davis and Cindy Davis third anniversary, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan MBC, 1300 Faulkner Lane.
Wednesday
5th Wednesday night service and youth mentoring rally, 6 p.m., Jan. 29, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Dinner served.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Ushers and nurses workshop and rally, 9:30 a.m., Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E. Loop 340. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church NBC, Waco.
Friends & Family Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Guest speaker: Maurice Walker, Living Witness Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Pro-Life Waco Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon/meeting, Noon, Feb. 9, St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Avenue. Lunch $3. Guest speaker: Aine Fitzgerald. Call: 644-0407.
Unity in the community black history program, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 S 12th St. Featuring Stellar award nominee gospel artist Titus Showers. Call: 292-0056.
Black History Program, 11:15 a.m., Feb. 16, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Voices of Inspirational Praise (VIP) Celebration of Love Concert at 5 p.m. Call: 710-4926.
Black History Program, 5 p.m., Feb. 23, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 140 N. Fifth. Call: 867-1109.
Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 710-4926.
20th Church Anniversary Homecoming Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, March 2-5, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speakers: Robert Stevenson (Monday), Evelyn Outland (Tuesday), David K. Wright (Wednesday) and Al Davis (Thursday). Call: 867-1109.
Church Anniversary Day, 3:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.