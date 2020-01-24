Sunday

30th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Frank Montgomery, Marshall Chapel Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.

Annual Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 26, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church, Pastor M.A. Walker Call: 867-1109.

Greater Waco Interfaith Conference World Religion Day, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway. Call: 424-3170.

40-year appreciation service for pastor Jack W. Watson, 3 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Avenue.

Pastor Larry Davis and Cindy Davis third anniversary, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan MBC, 1300 Faulkner Lane.

Wednesday

5th Wednesday night service and youth mentoring rally, 6 p.m., Jan. 29, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Dinner served.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.

Upcoming

Ushers and nurses workshop and rally, 9:30 a.m., Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E. Loop 340. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church NBC, Waco.

Friends & Family Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Guest speaker: Maurice Walker, Living Witness Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.

Pro-Life Waco Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon/meeting, Noon, Feb. 9, St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Avenue. Lunch $3. Guest speaker: Aine Fitzgerald. Call: 644-0407.

Unity in the community black history program, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 S 12th St. Featuring Stellar award nominee gospel artist Titus Showers. Call: 292-0056.

Black History Program, 11:15 a.m., Feb. 16, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Voices of Inspirational Praise (VIP) Celebration of Love Concert at 5 p.m. Call: 710-4926.

Black History Program, 5 p.m., Feb. 23, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 140 N. Fifth. Call: 867-1109.

Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 710-4926.

20th Church Anniversary Homecoming Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, March 2-5, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speakers: Robert Stevenson (Monday), Evelyn Outland (Tuesday), David K. Wright (Wednesday) and Al Davis (Thursday). Call: 867-1109.

Church Anniversary Day, 3:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments