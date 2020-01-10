Saturday

Mustard Seed Faith Conference, 9 a.m., Truvine Worship Center. $30 registration.

Waco Area Brotherhood President’s Meeting, 10 a.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 504 E. Loop 340

Sunday

Annual Praise & Worship Day, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guests: Mt Zion CME Church, Pastor Michael Reed. Call: 867-1109.

Installation of officers, 3 p.m., New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 S. Payne St. Guest: Larry Davis and the Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 710-4926.

Mortgage burning celebration, 3 p.m., St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1302 Herring.

Prayer bowl, 2-5 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave.

Special program of music, 4 p.m., Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. Written by Kurt Kaiser and Herbert Colvin, including choir, piano, organ, and vocal selections.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.

Upcoming

30th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Frank Montgomery, Marshall Chapel Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.

Annual Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 26, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church, Pastor M.A. Walker Call: 867-1109.

GriefShare, 6:30-8 p.m., beginning Jan. 21, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt. $15. Call: 857-9794.

Ushers and nurses workshop and rally, 9:30 a.m., Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E. Loop 340. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church NBC, Waco.

Greater Waco Interfaith Conference World Religion Day, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway. Call: 424-3170

Unity in the community black history program, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 S 12th St. Featuring Stellar award nominee gospel artist Titus Showers. Call: 292-0056

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

