Saturday
Mustard Seed Faith Conference, 9 a.m., Truvine Worship Center. $30 registration.
Waco Area Brotherhood President’s Meeting, 10 a.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 504 E. Loop 340
Sunday
Annual Praise & Worship Day, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guests: Mt Zion CME Church, Pastor Michael Reed. Call: 867-1109.
Installation of officers, 3 p.m., New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 S. Payne St. Guest: Larry Davis and the Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church. Call: 710-4926.
Mortgage burning celebration, 3 p.m., St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1302 Herring.
Prayer bowl, 2-5 p.m., Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave.
Special program of music, 4 p.m., Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. Written by Kurt Kaiser and Herbert Colvin, including choir, piano, organ, and vocal selections.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
30th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Frank Montgomery, Marshall Chapel Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 26, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church, Pastor M.A. Walker Call: 867-1109.
GriefShare, 6:30-8 p.m., beginning Jan. 21, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt. $15. Call: 857-9794.
Ushers and nurses workshop and rally, 9:30 a.m., Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E. Loop 340. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church NBC, Waco.
Greater Waco Interfaith Conference World Religion Day, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway. Call: 424-3170
Unity in the community black history program, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 S 12th St. Featuring Stellar award nominee gospel artist Titus Showers. Call: 292-0056
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.