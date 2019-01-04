Saturday
Prayer and Praise Workshop, 9 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 915 North Street. $10, and lunch will be served. Call: 744-5800.
Sunday
NBA Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd. No Body Absent, so please wear your favorite NBA jersey.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Friday
6 p.m., Youth Game Night, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
123rd church anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 13, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st. Guest: Michael Oyedokun II, Good Hope Baptist Church. Call: 981-0654.
Praise & Worship Annual Day, Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.. Guests: Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Call: 749-2441.
Women’s Conference, Women of Faith, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St. Call: 749-2441
Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 17, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church. Speaker: Maurice Walker. Call: 749-2441.