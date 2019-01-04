Saturday

Prayer and Praise Workshop, 9 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 915 North Street. $10, and lunch will be served. Call: 744-5800.

Sunday

NBA Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd. No Body Absent, so please wear your favorite NBA jersey.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Friday

6 p.m., Youth Game Night, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Upcoming

123rd church anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 13, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st. Guest: Michael Oyedokun II, Good Hope Baptist Church. Call: 981-0654.

Praise & Worship Annual Day, Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.. Guests: Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Call: 749-2441.

Women’s Conference, Women of Faith, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St. Call: 749-2441

Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 17, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church. Speaker: Maurice Walker. Call: 749-2441.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com;

or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.

