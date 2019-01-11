Sunday
123rd church anniversary, 3 p.m., Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st. Guest: Michael Oyedokun II, Good Hope Baptist Church. Call: 981-0654.
Appreciation Service for Elder Beverly K. Williams, 3 p.m., Greater Bibleway, 1901 Herring.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Youth to Baylor Basketball game, 4 p.m., Jan. 19, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail.
Praise & Worship Annual Day, Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St.. Guests: Ruby Mint, Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Call: 749-2441.
World Religion Day, 3 p.m., January 27, Providence Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway (building closest to HWY 6 Post Office). The Struggle to Overcome Evil: A Dialogue Among Faith Traditions, hosted by Greater Waco Interfaith Conference.
29th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 27, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor Frank Montgomery and the Marshall Chapel Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.
Women’s Conference, Women of Faith, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St. Speaker: Linda Tate of Toliver Chapel. Call: 749-2441
Annual Friend and Family Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 10., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Speaker: Pastor Michael Reed of Mt. Zion CME Church. Call: 867-1109.
Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 17, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th St. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church. Speaker: Maurice Walker. Call: 749-2441.
An Evening of Negro Spirituals, 5 p.m., February 24, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue, Call: 799-6150.
Annual Church Banquet, 6:30 p.m., March 15, 2nd Baptist MBC fellowship Hall, 2001 Dallas St. Tickets $20, limited amount. Contact Stanley Adams at 867-1109.