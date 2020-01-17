Sunday
Novena for Life, Jan. 19-27, sponsored by St. Jerome KC Council. Pro-life rosary, 7:50 a.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Tuesday
GriefShare, 6:30-8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt. $15. Call: 857-9794.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
30th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Frank Montgomery, Marshall Chapel Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 26, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church, Pastor M.A. Walker Call: 867-1109.
Ushers and nurses workshop and rally, 9:30 a.m., Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E. Loop 340. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church NBC, Waco.
Greater Waco Interfaith Conference World Religion Day, 3 p.m., Jan. 26, Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway. Call: 424-3170.
5th Wednesday night service and youth mentoring rally, 6 p.m., Jan. 29, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Dinner served.
Unity in the community black history program, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 S 12th St. Featuring Stellar award nominee gospel artist Titus Showers. Call: 292-0056.
