Tuesday
Central Texas District Meeting, 7:30 p.m. nightly, through Thursday, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Friends & Family Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Guest speaker: Maurice Walker, Living Witness Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Pro-Life Waco Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon/meeting, Noon, Feb. 9, St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Avenue. Lunch $3. Guest speaker: Aine Fitzgerald. Call: 644-0407.
Black history program, 3 p.m., Feb. 9, Rocky Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Mart. Speaker: Rev. Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church.
Pre-anniversary revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Feb. 11-13, Second MBC, 2001 Dallas St. Speakers: T.E. Malone, Mt. Olive MBC (Tuesday), J.A> Moland, GReater Peace MBC, Killeen (Wednesday), Shawn Moton, Marlboro Heights MBC, Killeen (Thursday).
Pastor 16th anniversary service, 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Second MBC, 2001 Dallas St. Speakers: Stephen Pinckney, NEw Beginnings Baptist Church, Lufkin, morning; Monty E. Francis, Sr., Fellowship MBC, Fort Worth, afternoon. Call: 799-6300.
Unity in the community black history program, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 S 12th St. Featuring Stellar award nominee gospel artist Titus Showers. Call: 292-0056.
Black History Program, 11:15 a.m., Feb. 16, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Voices of Inspirational Praise (VIP) Celebration of Love Concert at 5 p.m. Call: 710-4926.
Black History Program, 5 p.m., Feb. 23, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 140 N. Fifth. Call: 867-1109.
An Evening of Negro Spirituals, 5 p.m., Feb. 23, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150.
Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., Feb. 23, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 710-4926.
20th Church Anniversary Homecoming Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, March 2-5, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speakers: Robert Stevenson (Monday), Evelyn Outland (Tuesday), David K. Wright (Wednesday) and Al Davis (Thursday). Call: 867-1109.
Donald Lawrence workshop and concert, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St. $25-30 general admission, $40 VIP. Call: 495-0606
Church Anniversary Day, 3:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Taste of Waco2World Missions, 6-7:30 p.m., March 31, First Woodway Baptist Church Venue, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway. Guest speaker: Jimmy Dorrell. Call: 753-2408
