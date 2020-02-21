Sunday
10th annual Jesus Jam gospel music celebration, 6:30 p.m., New Horizon Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St. Call: 339-2222.
Black History Program, 5 p.m., New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 140 N. Fifth. Call: 867-1109.
Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 710-4926.
Black history program, 3 p.m., Rocky Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Mart. Speaker: Rev. Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church.
“An Evening of Negro Spirituals,” 5 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150.
Mission program, 3:30 p.m., Titus IME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Speaker: Sabrina Beck, Wayman Chapel, Ennis.
Tuesday
Catholic Daughters Court #829 “Taste of West” Event, 4:30-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Dr. Adults $10; Child $5. Call: 716-1710.
Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Turner St.
Wednesday
Alpha Course, 6:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Rd. Meal, video, discussion. Call: 772-5501.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Clothes giveaway, 10 a.m until 2 p.m., Feb. 29, Kate Ross Community Center, 937 S. 11th St. Hosted by New Mt. Olive MBC.
Black history program, noon to 2 p.m., Feb. 29, Titus IME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church, Waco. Call: 733-6096.
An evening of comedy, featuring George Harrison, past of First Baptist Church NBC, 6 p.m., Feb. 29, Greater Love IME, 1800 Sanger Ave. Call: 229-4009.
Annual usher program, 3 p.m., March 1, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd., Guest Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens MBC.
20th Church Anniversary Homecoming Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, March 2-5, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speakers: Robert Stevenson (Monday), Evelyn Outland (Tuesday), David K. Wright (Wednesday) and Al Davis (Thursday). Call: 867-1109.
Community Revival, 7 p.m. March 6-7, 10:45 a.m. March 8, Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road, Mart. Speakers: Dr. Larry Ashlock and music by Brian Burchfield. Call: 863-5755.
Donald Lawrence workshop and concert, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St. $25-30 general admission, $40 VIP. Call: 495-0606
Church Anniversary Day, 3:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Pastor retirement program for Jack Watson, 3 p.m., March 15, Mt. Carmel MBC, Bellmead Civic Center, 1211 Barlow St. Speaker: Rev. Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Toliver Chapel MBC. Call: 753-6228.
61st Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., March 15, Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St. Speaker: Rev. Ethelene Green, Major’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Call: 744-1460.
Taste of Waco2World Missions, 6-7:30 p.m., March 31, First Woodway Baptist Church Venue, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway. Guest speaker: Jimmy Dorrell. Call: 753-2408.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
