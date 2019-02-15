Saturday
Annual Deaconess Conference, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church NBC. 410. Call: 548-1040.
Pre-Anniversary Musical, 6 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie. Call: 235-0509.
Sunday
123rd church Anniversary, 10 a.m., Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2814 South 12th Street. Guest: Reverend Fabian K. Jacko, Greater Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church, Dallas.
NMO Black History Program, 11:15, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. VIP Celebration of Love Concert at 5 p.m.
Pastor & Wife 20th Anniversary, 3 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 799-5664.
Black History program, 3 p.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Rev. Jerome Christian, Greater True Light, Fort Worth. Call: 349-4529.
Pastor and family 15th anniversary, 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Morning speaker: Rev. F. A. Green, Sr., Greater Providence Baptist Church, Marlin. Afternoon speaker: Rev. Kenneth Jones, Jr., Como First Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. Worth.
Founders Day Celebration, 3-5:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Call: 799-7328.
Black History Program, 3 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 W. Seley Rd., Axtell. Guest: Lacy Williams, James Chapel Church and Annise Payne, TTD Church.
Super Soul Sunday, 3-5 p.m., musical at 6:30 p.m., Black History program, New Horizon MBC, 2630 S. Third St. Transportation provided. Call: 548-6321.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Church Anniversary Conference, 7 p.m., Feb. 19-21, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 349-4529 for nightly speaker information.
Black History Program, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Boys and Girls Scout fundraiser. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Youth Escape Room, 5:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
Special Needs Ministry Leaders Conference, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Feb. 23, FIrst Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $20. Call: 772-9696.
Trinity Temple of Deliverance Youth Gospel Explosion, 6 p.m., Edward Chapel AME Church, 3600 N 21st St. Call: 300-6105
Chili Cook-Off, Noon to 2 p.m., Feb. 23, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., $15. Call: 662-8957
Secrets of the Heart mission program, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 24, Titus ME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Keynote speaker: Kenya Henderson, True Holiness Deliverance Center, Bellmead. Call: 733-6096.
NMO Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., Feb. 24, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: New Zion MBC.
An Evening of Negro Spirituals, 5 p.m., February 24, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue, Call: 799-6150.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 504 East Loop 340, Bellmead.
Committed to Purpose, 4 p.m., March 2, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Guest speaker: Robert Allen, City Cathedral, Houston. Call: 300-3245.
Clothes give-a-way, 10 a.m. until noon, March 2, at Estella Maxey Center, 1809 J. J. Flewellen. Call: 710-4926
Annual Church Banquet, 6:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC, at 2nd Baptist MBC Fellowship Hall, 2001 Dallas St. Tickets $20, limited amount. Call 867-1109.
Community Wide Gospel Musical, 6 p.m., March 17, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs, praise team, mind team groups, singers welcome. Call: 867-1109.