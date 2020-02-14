Saturday
Unity in the community black history program, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, Antioch Baptist Church, 2814 S 12th St. Featuring Stellar award nominee gospel artist Titus Showers. Call: 292-0056.
Sunday
Pastor 16th anniversary service, 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Second MBC, 2001 Dallas St. Speakers: Stephen Pinckney, New Beginnings Baptist Church, Lufkin, morning; Monty E. Francis, Sr., Fellowship MBC, Fort Worth, afternoon. Call: 799-6300.
Black History Program, 11:15 a.m., Feb. 16, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Voices of Inspirational Praise (VIP) Celebration of Love Concert at 5 p.m. Call: 710-4926.
Soul Food Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Feb. 16, St. John’s Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., $10. Call: 752-1792
4th Pastoral Appreciation, 10:45 a.m., Feb. 16, Willow Grove Baptist Church, 1639 Willow Grove Rd. Guest speaker: Rev. Adourian Ruffin, New Light Baptist Church, San Antonio. Call: 848-5062
Alumni appreciation service, 11 a.m., Feb. 16, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 399 Wagoner Road. Former members of the church are welcome to attend and stay for a meal afterward. Call: 498-4159.
Pastor and Wife’s 10th Anniversary Appreciation, 3 p.m., Feb. 16, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1400 E. Loop 340. Call: 799-1515.
Founder’s Day Service, 3 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar Street. Call: 799-7328.
Black History Program, 10:30 a.m., The New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street.
The Voices of Inspirational Praise choir, Celebration of Love Concert, with special guest Waco Community Choir, 5 p.m., The New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street.
Wednesday
Alpha Course, 6:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Rd. Meal, video, discussion. Call: 772-5501.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Black History Program, 5 p.m., Feb. 23, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 140 N. Fifth. Call: 867-1109.
An Evening of Negro Spirituals, 5 p.m., Feb. 23, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150.
Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., Feb. 23, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 710-4926.
Black history program, 3 p.m., Feb. 23, Rocky Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Mart. Speaker: Rev. Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church.
“An Evening of Negro Spirituals,” 5 p.m., Feb. 23, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150.
Mission program, 3:30 p.m., Titus IME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Speaker: Sabrina Beck, Wayman Chapel, Ennis.
Catholic Daughters Court #829 “Taste of West” Event, 4:30-7 p.m., Feb. 25, Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Dr. Adults $10; Child $5. Call: 716-1710.
Black history program, noon to 2 p.m., Titus IME Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Guest: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church, Waco. Call: 733-6096.
Annual usher program, 3 p.m., March 1, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd., Guest Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens MBC.
20th Church Anniversary Homecoming Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, March 2-5, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speakers: Robert Stevenson (Monday), Evelyn Outland (Tuesday), David K. Wright (Wednesday) and Al Davis (Thursday). Call: 867-1109.
Donald Lawrence workshop and concert, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St. $25-30 general admission, $40 VIP. Call: 495-0606
Church Anniversary Day, 3:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 867-1109.
Pastor retirement program for Jack Watson, 3 p.m., March 15, Mt. Carmel MBC, 711 Brook Ave. Speaker: Rev. Dr. Jimmy Hunter, Toliver Chapel MBC. Call: 753-6228
Taste of Waco2World Missions, 6-7:30 p.m., March 31, First Woodway Baptist Church Venue, 101 Ritchie Road, Woodway. Guest speaker: Jimmy Dorrell. Call: 753-2408.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.
