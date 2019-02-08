Saturday
Women’s Conference, Women of Faith, 9:30 a.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Linda Tate of Toliver Chapel. Call: 749-2441.
Men Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton Ave. $10. Program begins at 9:15 a.m.
Sunday
NMO Men’s day, 3p.m., Feb. 10, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: New Generation MBC, Pastor-Rev. Willie Tompkins. Call 710-4926.
Annual Friend and Family Day, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Speaker: Pastor Michael Reed of Mt. Zion CME Church. Call: 867-1109.
Waco area ushers and nurses, 3 p.m., Union Baptist District Tabernacle, 1925 E. Loop 340. Speaker: Rev. Monty Francis, Bold Spring Baptist Church. Call: 339-0159.
Annual Bake Auction and Talent Show, 5 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 236-6827.
Choir Annual, 3 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Pastor K W Steverson and the New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Call: 757-0552.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
123rd church Anniversary, 10 a.m., Feb. 17, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2814 South 12th Street. Guest: Reverend Fabian K. Jacko, Greater Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church, Dallas.
NMO Black History Program, 11:15, Feb. 17, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. VIP Celebration of Love Concert at 5 p.m.
Pastor & Wife 20th Anniversary, 3 p.m., Feb. 17, New Zion Baptist Church, 3572 Mazanec Road, Elm Mott. Call: 799-5664.
Black History Program, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Boys and Girls Scout fundraiser. Call: 749-2441
NMO Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., Feb. 24, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: New Zion MBC – Pastor Darrell Abercrombie, Pastor
An Evening of Negro Spirituals, 5 p.m., February 24, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue, Call: 799-6150.
Committed to Purpose, 4 p.m., March 2, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Guest speaker: Robert Allen, City Cathedral, Houston. Call: 300-3245.
Annual Church Banquet, 6:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC, at 2nd Baptist MBC fellowship Hall, 2001 Dallas St. Tickets $20, limited amount. Contact Stanley Adams at 867-1109.