Sunday
Ushers annual 3 p.m., Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 124 W. Seley, Axtell. Guest: Rosie Barnes, Waco Worship Center.
Youth Super Bowl party, 3 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 5, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
District winter conference, 7:30 p.m. nightly, Feb. 5-7, Carter’s Temple COGIC, 316 Dallas St. Wednesday speaker, DM Lorye Carter-Reed; Thursday speaker, Supt. Jesse L. Carter, II
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Women’s Conference, Women of Faith, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Linda Tate of Toliver Chapel. Call: 749-2441
NMO Men’s day, 3p.m., Feb. 10, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: New Generation MBC, Pastor-Rev. Willie Tompkins. Call 710-4926.
Annual Friend and Family Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 10., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Speaker: Pastor Michael Reed of Mt. Zion CME Church. Call: 867-1109.
Waco area ushers and nurses, 3 p.m., Feb. 10, Union Baptist District Tabernacle, 1925 E. Loop 340. Speaker: Rev. Monty Francis, Bold Spring Baptist Church. Call: 339-0159.
NMO Black History Program, 11:15, Feb. 17, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. VIP Celebration of Love Concert at 5 p.m.
Black History Program, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Boys and Girls Scout fundraiser. Call: 749-2441
NMO Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., Feb. 24, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: New Zion MBC – Pastor Darrell Abercrombie, Pastor
An Evening of Negro Spirituals, 5 p.m., February 24, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue, Call: 799-6150.
Committed to Purpose, 4 p.m., March 2, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Guest speaker: Robert Allen, City Cathedral, Houston. Call: 300-3245.
Annual Church Banquet, 6:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC, at 2nd Baptist MBC fellowship Hall, 2001 Dallas St. Tickets $20, limited amount. Contact Stanley Adams at 867-1109.