Saturday
Trinity Temple of Deliverance Youth Gospel Explosion, 6 p.m., Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N 21st St. Call: 300-6105.
Special Needs Ministry Leaders Conference, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Feb. 23, FIrst Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $20. Call: 772-9696.
Chili Cook-Off, Noon to 2 p.m., Feb. 23, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., $15. Call: 662-8957.
Benefit for Rev. Willie Hurth, 2:30 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 703 Elm St., Mart.
Sunday
Secrets of the Heart mission program, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 24, Titus ME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Keynote speaker: Kenya Henderson, True Holiness Deliverance Center, Bellmead. Call: 733-6096.
NMO Pastor’s Aide Program, 3 p.m., Feb. 24, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: New Zion MBC.
An Evening of Negro Spirituals, 5 p.m., February 24, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue, Call: 799-6150.
Tuesday
Open house, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Urban REAP, 1505 N. 15th St., Mission Waco’s aquaponics greenhouse project.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque (corner of Cobbs Dr).
Upcoming
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 2, Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque (corner of Cobbs Dr).
Committed to Purpose, 4 p.m., March 2, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. Guest speaker: Robert Allen, City Cathedral, Houston. Call: 300-3245.
Clothes give-a-way, 10 a.m. until noon, March 2, at Estella Maxey Center, 1809 J. J. Flewellen. Call: 710-4926
Annual Usher Program, 3 p.m., March 3, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Ave. Speaker: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens MBC. Call: 714-0222.
Annual Church Banquet, 6:30 p.m., March 15, New Deliverance MBC, at 2nd Baptist MBC Fellowship Hall, 2001 Dallas St. Tickets $20, limited amount. Call 867-1109.
Community Wide Gospel Musical, 6 p.m., March 17, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. All choirs, praise team, mind team groups, singers welcome. Call: 867-1109.
Sanctuary choir program, 3 p.m., March 24, Mt. Zion MBC, 3325 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Pastor Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Call: 714-0222