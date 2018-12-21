Sunday
Christmas youth program, 11:15 a.m., New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St. Call: 710-4926.
“The Greatest Gift,” 6 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957.
Christmas Candlelight Service and Communion, 6 p.m., Bosqueville First United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road.
Monday
Christmas Eve services, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave. Call: 753-4501. Children’s pageant and service at 3:30 p.m., followed by family service with choir at 6 p.m., carols and hymns at 10:30 p.m., and musical, festive Midnight Mass with choir and strings at 11.
Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Tuesday
Christmas service with hymns, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Avenue. Call: 753-4501
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Prince and princess banquet, 3 p.m., Dec. 30, Haralson Family Life Center, 208 NW Second St., Hubbard. Call: 855-9361.
Watch service, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St. Call: 710-4926.
Watch meeting service, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
New Year’s Celebration, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st St. Breakfast will be served. Call: 981-0654.