Saturday
Women’s conference, 9 a.m., Dec. 8, True Vine Worship Center. Call: 537-1172.
Sunday
Annual choir day, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson. Guest: Rev. Kenneth Ferrell, Lovers Leap Baptist Church. Call: 548-1040.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Youth Chorus of Central Texas Christmas concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Austin Avenue Methodist Church. $5.
Willow Grove District Association dance and mime concert, 5:30 p.m., Dec. 15, First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson. Call: 548-1040.
“Night Of Miracles Play,” 7 p.m., Dec. 15, Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 Seley Road, Axtell. Call: 863-5350.
Food and clothes giveaway, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Dec. 15, Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Drive. First come, first served. Providing groceries for the first 50 families. Call: 799-1006.
Year-end revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Dec. 19-21, Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 Seley Road, Axtell. Guests: Darrick Bledsoe Jr., Vonzell Baucham Jr., and Bishop Demetrius Beacham. Call: 863-5350.
Girl and Boy Scouts Christmas drama fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 20, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441 or 867-1109.
