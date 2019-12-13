Saturday
“Bold Praise,” 6-8 p.m., Dec. 14, 315 Cleveland St., McGregor, 1925 W. Loop 340. Call: 640-7828.
Sunday
Barbecue fundraiser, noon to 2 p.m., Dec. 15, Faithwalk Fellowship Men’s Group, 700 S. Robinson Drive. Pulled pork sandwich, chips, drink and a raffle ticket for $10. Pre-orders call: 652-1846.
Men & Women Day, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Dec. 15, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Morning speaker: Odie McCoy Evening speaker: Rev. Norris Powell. Call: 867-1109.
Saxophonist Mark Bunney, 10:15 a.m., Second MBC, 2001 Dallas St.
Tuesday
Winter revival, 7 p.m. nightly, through Thursday, Hopewell MBC, 124 W. Seley, Axtell. Speakers: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens (Tuesday), Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Waco NBC (Wednesday), and Carlton Stimpson, Open Door COGIC.
Wednesday
Cookies-n-Carols, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Boys and Girls Scout Evening Song of Praise, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Worship Center, 1400 N. Street. Christmas carols presentation. Call: 867-1109.
Upcoming
Caring is Sharing, Dec. 21, presented as God’s House of Prayer Church Ladies “Christmas” Koinonia, Heart of Texas Electric Coop., 1111 Johnson Dr., McGregor. Gifts and food baskets presented. Call: 339-4846.
KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.
“Because of Faith,” 5 p.m., Dec. 22, St. Luke AME Church, 117 E. Church St. Play written and directed by Renee’ Walker.
Legacy Family Ministries Cherish Marriage Conference, 7-9:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020, Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive, McGregor. $25 per couple. Call: 933-2300.
Mustard Seed Faith Conference, 9 a.m., Jan. 11, Truvine Worship Center. $30 registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.