Saturday
Caring is Sharing, Dec. 21, presented as God’s House of Prayer Church Ladies “Christmas” Koinonia, Heart of Texas Electric Coop., 1111 Johnson Dr., McGregor. Gifts and food baskets presented. Call: 339-4846.
KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.
Feast and fellowship, 1-4 p.m., Titus IME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Food and fellowship, all Hallsburg and surrounding community welcome. Call: 733-6096.
Sunday
“Because of Faith,” 5 p.m., Dec. 22, St. Luke AME Church, 117 E. Church St. Play written and directed by Renee’ Walker.
Christmas Worship Service, 11:15 p.m., New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 Payne St. Youth, Dancing Angels of God VIP will present Christmas program after service.
Tuesday
Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt.
Liturgical Dance Worship, 6 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Women’s Day, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Dec. 29, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Morning speaker: Joyce Carter. Evening: Music, featuring Stanley Jackson, soloist. Call: 662-8957
Watch service, 10 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31, New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 Payne St. Breakfast served following service.
Legacy Family Ministries Cherish Marriage Conference, 7-9:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020, Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive, McGregor. $25 per couple. Call: 933-2300.
Mustard Seed Faith Conference, 9 a.m., Jan. 11, Truvine Worship Center. $30 registration.
