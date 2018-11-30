Saturday
Iron Men Breakfast, 8 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt.
Holiday Rainbow Tea, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton Ave.
Sunday
Christmas Cantata, 5 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150
Celebrate Advent, 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-682-5995.
Thursday
Christian Women’s Job Corps fall graduation, 6 p.m., Baylor University’s Truett Chapel, 1100 S. Third St.
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Women’s conference, 9 a.m., Dec. 8, True Vine Worship Center. Call: 537-1172.
Youth Chorus of Central Texas Christmas concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Austin Avenue Methodist Church. $5.
Girl and Boy Scouts Christmas drama fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 20, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441 or 867-1109.