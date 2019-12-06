Sunday

Come and go Communion, 5 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

First Responders recognition service, 10 a.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th Street. Call: 722-7429.

Deacon Ordination Service, 3 p.m., New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 710-4926.

Pastor’s aid annual, 3 p.m., Marshall Chapel MBC, 1121 N. Sixth St. Guest: St. Paul Baptist Church.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.

Upcoming

“Bold Praise,” 6-8 p.m., Dec. 14, 315 Cleveland St., McGregor, 1925 W. Loop 340. Call: 640-7828.

Barbecue fundraiser, noon to 2 p.m., Dec. 15, Faithwalk Fellowship Men’s Group, 700 S. Robinson Dr. Pulled pork sandwich, chips, drink and a raffle ticket for $10. Pre-orders call: 652-1846

Men & Women Day, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Dec. 18, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Morning speaker: Odie McCoy Evening speaker: Rev. Norris Powell. Call: 867-1109.

Boys and Girls Scout Evening Song of Praise, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 19, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Worship Center, 1400 N. Street. Christmas carols presentation. Call: 867-1109.

Caring is Sharing, Dec. 21, presented as God’s House of Prayer Church Ladies “Christmas” Koinonia, Heart of Texas Electric Coop., 1111 Johnson Dr., McGregor. Gifts and food baskets presented. Call: 339-4846.

KW Stephens Ministries U-Turn Christmas Event, Noon, Dec. 21, Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Call: 817-517-8117.

Legacy Family Ministries Cherish Marriage Conference, 7-9:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020, Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive, McGregor. $25 per couple. Call: 933-2300.

