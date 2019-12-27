Sunday

Women’s Day, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Morning speaker: Joyce Carter. Evening: Music, featuring Stanley Jackson, soloist. Call: 662-8957

Tuesday

Watch service, 10 p.m. to midnight, New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 Payne St. Breakfast served following service.

Watch night communion service, 10 p.m., St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church St.

Night of Prayer and Praise, 10:30 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 749-2441.

Upcoming

“Anointing Service,” Jan. 5, 10 a.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Speaker: Supt. Jesse L. Carter, II. Call: 662-8957.

Legacy Family Ministries Cherish Marriage Conference, 7-9:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020, Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive, McGregor. $25 per couple. Call: 933-2300.

Mustard Seed Faith Conference, 9 a.m., Jan. 11, Truvine Worship Center. $30 registration.

Annual Praise & Worship Day, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 12, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guests: Mt Zion CME Church, Pastor Michael Reed. Call: 867-1109.

Annual Family & Friends Day, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth. Guest Church: Living Witness Baptist Church, Pastor M.A. Walker Call: 867-1109.

