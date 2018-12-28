Sunday
Prince and princess banquet, 3 p.m., Haralson Family Life Center, 208 NW Second St., Hubbard. Call: 855-9361.
Ladies of Charity Missionary Society, Fifth Sunday Musical, 6:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Call: 799-7328.
Monday
Watch service, 10 p.m., New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St. Call: 710-4926.
Watch meeting service, 10 p.m., Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
New Year’s Celebration, 10 p.m., Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st St. Breakfast will be served. Call: 981-0654.
“Night of Praise,” 10:30 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
NBA Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 6, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3325 Bosque Blvd. No Body Absent, so please wear your favorite NBA jersey.
Prayer and Praise Workshop, 9a.m., January 5, New Hope Baptist Church, 915 North Street. $10, and lunch will be served. Call: 744-5800.