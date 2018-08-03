Saturday
Yard sale, 9 a.m., Temple of Deliverance Ministries, 1121 North 18th Street. Call: 754-2102.
“When the Youth Speak Out,” back-to-school rally, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, 512 Hillsboro Drive. Call: 799-1006.
Empowerment brunch, 10 a.m., St. Luke A.M.E Church. 410. Speaker: Angela Jackson Barefield, Waco City Council member.
Men’s prayer breakfast, 8:30 a.m. until noon, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th. Call: 722-6296.
Sunday
Pastor’s aid service, 3:30 p.m., Titus/ME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
Helping Hands Christian Fellowship, 7 p.m., New Generation, 1601 Airbase Road. Guest: Connie Oliver, Greater Zion Baptist Church.
Pastor 4th anniversary service, 3 p.m., Waco Worship Center. Ceremony to be held at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish. Guests: Gary Washington, Greater St. Stephens. Call: 537-3387.
Monday
Men and women on the move service, 7 p.m., Greater Love IME, 1800 Sanger Ave. Call: 229-4009.
Annual Holy Convocation of the All Nations Pentecostal Churches of God in Christ Apostolic Faith, Aug. 6-12, Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave.
Musical, 7:30 p.m., Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave.. Call: 379-6031.
Tuesday
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Wednesday
Quarterly healing prayer service, noon, Aug. 8, Unity Spiritual Center, 400 S. 1st Street, Hewitt. Call: 666-9102.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Back-to-school clothes giveaway, 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Greater Bethel COGIC, 401 Preston Street. Free to everyone. Free cookies and ice cream while supplies last.
Backpack giveaway, 9 a.m. until all supplies are gone, Aug. 11, Helping Hands Christian Fellowship/New Generation Church, 1601 Airbase Road. Call: 229-4009
Hot dogs, ice cream and Bingo social, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Aug. 11, Cogdell United Methodist Church, 1206 W. State Highway 6. Call: 716-4808.
Back to school service, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 12, St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church Street.
19th church anniversary, 4 p.m., Aug. 12, Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC, 1701 Turner Street. Guest: Gaylon Foreman, Carver Park Baptist Church.
Church anniversary, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 12, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave.
Pastor appreciation service, 3 p.m., Aug. 12, St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman. Guest: Bishop Royce Montgomery, New Horizon. Call: 757-0552.
Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m., Aug. 15-17, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th. Speaker: David K. Wright
Revival, Aug. 15-17, 7 p.m. Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Speaker: Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga.
Musical service, 7 p.m., Aug. 17, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Roscoe Harrison.
Pre-appreciation service, 5 p.m., Aug. 18, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Bishop Rayford L. Jennings.
Appreciation service hour, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 19, True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Allen Dixon.
Women’s day, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Aug. 19, St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church Street.
Yard sale, 9 a.m., Aug. 17, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Yard sale runs through Saturday, Aug. 18. Call: 756-3607.
Garage sale, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Aug. 25, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th Street. Call: 722-7429.
Acapella Fest, featuring His Harmony, 7-9 p.m., Aug. 25, New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. Call: 715-6536.
Founder’s day program, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 26, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. 5th Street. Speaker: George Harrison.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Pleasant Olive Baptist Church, 1600 E. League Street.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; email to goingson@wacotrib.com; brought to 900 Franklin Ave.