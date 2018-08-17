Saturday
School supplies giveaway, 10 a.m. until noon, St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Call: 230-6333.
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Call: 756-2909.
Pre-appreciation service, 5 p.m., True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Bishop Rayford L. Jennings.
Sunday
Faith, family and friends day, 3:30 p.m., Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N. 21st Street. Guest: Gill Jefferies, Greater St. James Church, Dallas. Call: 548-5251.
Appreciation service hour, 3:30 p.m., True Vine Worship Center, 2400 Colonial Ave. Speaker: Allen Dixon.
Women’s day, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 E. Church St.
97th church homecoming, 3 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 703 S. Elm, Mart.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Friday
Youth back-to-school dinner, 5:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
Garage sale, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Aug. 25, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Call: 722-7429.
Acapella Fest, featuring His Harmony, 7-9 p.m., Aug. 25, New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. Call: 715-6536.
1st lady appreciation service, 3:15 p.m., Aug. 26, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Call: 732-8320.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 3733 Homan. Guest: Kenneth Huitt, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Marlin.
Church homecoming, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guests: Robert Wilkerson, Hopewell Baptist Church. Call: 537-3387.
Founder’s day program, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 26, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: George Harrison.
Friends and family day, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 26, Titus IME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
148th church anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Guest: Leonard Jones, Mt. Zion Baptist, Mart.
Women’s day celebration, 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street.
Youth annual, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 26, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 S. 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Women’s day, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Women will be wearing African attire. Call: 710-4926.
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Pleasant Olive Baptist Church, 1600 E. League Street.
Friends and family day, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 2, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne St. Guest: Bishop James Green, Inspiring Word Christian Center, Teague. Call: 710-4926.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.