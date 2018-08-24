Saturday
Garage sale, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Aug. 25, Greater Zion MBC, 2625 S. 18th St. Call: 722-7429.
Acapella Fest, featuring His Harmony, 7-9 p.m., Aug. 25, New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. Call: 715-6536.
Sunday
1st lady appreciation service, 3:15 p.m., Aug. 26, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet Street. Call: 732-8320.
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 3733 Homan. Guest: Kenneth Huitt, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Marlin.
Church homecoming, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Drive. Guests: Robert Wilkerson, Hopewell Baptist Church. Call: 537-3387.
Founder’s day program, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 26, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: George Harrison.
Friends and family day, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 26, Titus IME Christian Fellowship, 9074 Old Marlin Road, Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
148th church anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Guest: Leonard Jones, Mt. Zion Baptist, Mart.
Women’s day celebration, 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Aug. 26, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street.
Annual women’s day, 3 p.m., St. Mark MBC, 1113 Payne Street.
Auxiliary day, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Drive. Call: 405-3814.
Youth annual, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 26, Mount Olive MBC, 9997 S. 3rd Street Road. Call: 881-5780.
Women’s day, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, New Mount Olive MBC, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Vonzell Baucham, St. Mark MBC. Women will be wearing African attire. Call: 710-4926.
Monday
Area Brotherhood fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Pleasant Olive Baptist Church, 1600 E. League Street.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
153rd Church anniversary, 3 p.m., Sept. 9, Springhill United Methodist Church, Riesel. Call: 235-1954.
Ministry in Unity interdenominational networking connection, 10 a.m., Sept. 8, First Baptist Church, Hubbard. Call: (903) 908-1805.
Sing Under the Lord inspirational choir, 6 p.m., Sept. 2, Carter’s Temple COGIC, 316 Dallas St.
153rd church anniversary and homecoming, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 2, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Satin.
Friends and family day, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 2, New Mt. Olive MBC, 1113 Payne St. Guest: Bishop James Green, Inspiring Word Christian Center, Teague. Call: 710-4926.
Eleventh ministry anniversary, book signing, 2 p.m., Sept. 15, God’s House of Prayer Church, Bellmead CIvic Center, 3900 Parrish Street, Bellmead.
Getting to the Gospel, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 29, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 N. Ritchie Road, Woodway. Call: 753-2408.
Passion Worship Nights, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road. $25 general mission; $40 reserved. Call: 484-1991.
