Sunday
1st Year Appreciation Service for Pastor Marlon B. Jones, First Lady Scherrie Jones and family, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke AME Church, 117 East Church St.
Summer Time Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 18-21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 867-1109.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Youth back to school event, 5:30 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
Choir annual, 3 p.m., Aug. 25, Greater Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 3733 Homan. Guest: Kenneth Huitt, Marlin.
Rev. Lamar M Jones fourth appreciation service, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25, Edwards Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 3600 N. 21st St. Guest speaker: Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Assembly. Call: 981-0654.
First lady Cheryl Taylor appreciation, 3:15 p.m., Aug. 25, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Wanda Lee, Greater Bible Way. Call: 716-1102.
149th church anniversary, 3 p.m., Aug. 25, Sunset MBC, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Guest: Leonard Jones, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Mart. Call: 366-2087.
Women’s day, 3 p.m., Aug. 25, The New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street
Founders Day program, Aug. 25, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Church homecoming, 3 p.m., Aug. 25, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest church: Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Robert Wilkerson. Call: 537-3387
Acapella Fest 2019, 6-9 p.m., Aug. 31, New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S New Road. Featuring His Harmony, New Reign, The Kings Quartet, and The Hood Street Singers, as well as acapella singers from Oklahoma Christian College.
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus avenue. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
