Saturday
Ice Cream Social — Free hot dogs, ice cream and games, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Cogdell United Methodist Church, 1201 W. State Hwy 6. Call: 772-9549.
One-day Bible School, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th. Call: 265-1177.
Old Fashioned Musical, 6-8:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Special guest: thee Young Family and other soloists choirs groups and praise dancers. Call: 799-7328.
Sunday
Pastor and wife second appreciation service, 3 p.m., Aug. 11, Rocky Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Mart. Guest: Rev. Brill Stone and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Musician’s Annual, 3 p.m., Aug. 11, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Royce Montgomery, New Horizon Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Family and friends annual, 3 p.m., Marshall Chapel MBC, 1121 N. Sixth.
Pastor and Wife’s Appreciation Service, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Guest: John Warren, Cleburne (10 a.m.), Rev. Cedric Rouse, St. Emanuel Baptist Church, Hearne (3 p.m.). Call: 799-7328.
Feast Day Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Church of the Assumption, West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Dr., West. A lunch of fried chicken, sausage, and trimmings served at 11 a.m. There will be a gift card tree, bingo, country store, raffle, and water slide during the day. A live auction begins at noon. Call: 826-5675.
20th church anniversary, 4 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly COGIC,1701 Turner Street. Guest: Gaylon Foreman, Carver Park Baptist Church. Call: 799-3326.
Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering, noon, St. Mary’s Waco church hall, 1424 Columbus Avenue. Lunch $3. Call: 644-0407.
Wednesday
Annual revival, 7-9 p.m., through Friday, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner Street. Guest: Rev. Dr. Jamison Hunter, senior pastor of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio. Call: 756-3607.
Thursday
Revival, 7 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Guest: Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia. Call 756-1140.
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Youth Movie Night, 6 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Revival, 7 p.m., Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave. Guest: Clinton McFarland, Grace Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia. Call 756-1140.
Upcoming
1st Year Appreciation Service for Pastor Marlon B. Jones, First Lady Scherrie Jones and family, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 18, St. Luke AME Church, 117 East Church St.
Summer Time Soul Saving Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Aug. 18-21, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 867-1109.
Founders Day program, Aug. 25, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church. Call: 867-1109.
Church homecoming, 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest church: Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Robert Wilkerson. Call: 537-3387
Acapella Fest 2019, 6-9 p.m., Aug. 31, New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S New Road. Featuring His Harmony, New Reign, The Kings Quartet, and The Hood Street Singers, as well as acapella singers from Oklahoma Christian College.
