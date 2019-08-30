Saturday
Acapella Fest 2019, 6-9 p.m., New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S New Road. Featuring His Harmony, New Reign, The Kings Quartet, and The Hood Street Singers, as well as acapella singers from Oklahoma Christian College.
Sunday
Choir tribute to Rev. Timothy Wright, 6 p.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957.
4th anniversary celebration for Arthur and Ruby Minnit, 2 p.m., Rose of Sharon MBC, 615 Faulkner Lane. Guest: George Harrison, First Baptist MBC.
Usher program, 3 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive. Guest: Derrick Bledsoe, St. John Baptist Church.
Family and friends day, 3:30 p.m., New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Speakers: James Green, The Inspiring Word Christian Center, Teague.
Tuesday
Central Texas District Meeting, 7:30 p.m. nightly, Sept. 3-5, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957.
Thursday
Waco Aglow, 7 p.m., at 7215 Bosque Blvd. Speaker: Sylvia Schaefer, President of the Heart of Texas Area of Aglow Intl. Call: 903-754-9512.
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
154th church anniversary, 3 p.m., Sept. 8, Springhill United Methodist Church, Riesel. Call: 235-1954.
Second Sunday Ecumenical Gathering for Pro-Life Waco, noon, Sept. 8, St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch $3 for adults. Speaker: Aine Fitzgerald. Call: 644-0407.
Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls Fall Round-Up, 4-5:15 p.m., Sept. 8, Victorious Life Church 7459 N. I-35 at the Sun Valley exit. These are outdoor adventure programs with strong character-building and skill-teaching elements for ages 5-18. Yearly membership is $26 for youth and adults. Children with disabilities welcome. Call: 722-1330.
147th Homecoming, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 8, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 504 E Loop 340. Call: 799-1515.
Family & Friends Day, 3 p.m., Sept. 8, St. Mark MBC, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Frank Linton Jr., Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Call 757-0552.
Prayer breakfast, 9 a.m., Sept. 14, Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. $10. Speaker: Gloria Diane Whitfield, Hillsboro. Call: 662-8957.
Women’s prayer breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street, $10. Speaker: Vickie Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Call: 756-3607.
18th Appreciation Service for Jimmy Hunter and wife, 10 a.m., Sept. 15, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Speaker: Dr. Jamison Hunter, Dayton, Ohio. Call: 799-6150.
125th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., Sept. 15, First Baptist Church, 301 Edwards Street, Riesel. Call: 709-2888.
Women’s day program, 10:45 a.m., Sept. 15, Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street. Call: 756-3607.
25th anniversary of Donald Hooks and wife, Sept. 20-22, Lovingkindness Ministries Inc. House of Prayer, Praise and Worship, 3220 North 15A. Saturday’s 6 p.m. banquet guest speaker: Dr. Edward Ross, Abundant Love Fellowship Church. Sunday 10:30 a.m. speaker: Dr. Jovaster Witcher, New Life Christian Fellowship Church. Call: 498-6519.
Caregiver Conference, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Sept. 21, First Methodist Waco, Austin Avenue Campus, 1300 Austin Avenue. Call 713-682-5995.
Gospelfest, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 12, Grand lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus avenue. $25-35. Call: 292-0056 or 723-6830.
Fall Festival, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 South Robinson Dr., Robinson. Call: 366-3652.
