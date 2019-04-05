Saturday
Children and youth classes, beginning April 6, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Free. Lunch provided. Ages 5-8. 10 a.m.; ages 9-12 11 a.m.; ages 13-18, noon.
Pre-Anniversary Musical, 7 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church.
Gospel Fest hosted by Heavenly Voices Gospel Choir and Baylor Activities Council, 7 p.m., Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. $8 for students, $12 for general, children under 12 free. Featuring Grammy-nominated vocalists The Walls Group. Call: 817-899-8541.
Southern Gospel concert, 6:30-8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Burleson, 317 W. Ellison. Featuring The Psalms Journey quartet and The Wills Family.
Sunday
Men’s program, 3:15 p.m., April 7, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Guest: Tyanna Dixon, Wesley UMC.
Pastor and wife 3rd anniversary, 3 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 124 W. Seley Street, Axtell.
Ushers and nurse’s annual, 3 p.m., Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 112 N. 6th. Guest: St. Paul Baptist, Robinson.
23rd pastor anniversary, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion, Mart. Guest: Pleasant Grove.
Wednesday
Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, April 10-12, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: James Morrow, Sr., Murruy League Church, Ore City. Call: 716-1102.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Midnight Revival, Midnight, Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave. Speakers: Duane Greene, Annie Greene. Call: 349-2626.
Upcoming
Intercessory prayer seminar, 9 a.m. until noon, April 13, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. 8 a.m. Continental breakfast. Speaker: Gaylon P. Foreman. Call: 799-2766.
Men’s workshop, 10 a.m., April 13, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.
Clothes Giveaway, 7 a.m. until noon, April 13, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Call: 537-3387.
Terrence Walls will be preaching his first sermon, 9:30 a.m., April 14, St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Dr.
Holy Week Celebration, 5 p.m., April 14, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150
Unity Day Fellowship Program, 3:30 p.m., April 14, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 749-2441.
Men’s day program, 3:15 p.m., April 14, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: Rev. Gregory Griggs, St. Mary Church. Call: 716-1102.
Easter Vigil, 5 p.m., April 20, First Lutheran Church, 100 N. Sixth St.
Healing Mass, 11 a.m., April 24, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave. Call: 753-0146.
Pre-anniversary musical, 6 p.m., April 27, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street.
Men’s program, 3:15 p.m., April 28, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 716-1102.
Anniversary Service, 3 p.m., April 28, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer MBC.
Annual Usher Program, 3:30 p.m., April 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest Speaker: Pastor Keith Henry Greater Truth Church. Call: 537-3387
Garage sale, May 3-4, St. Martin of Tours, 245 St. Martin’s Church Rd. West. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.