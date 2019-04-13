Saturday

Intercessory prayer seminar, 9 a.m. until noon, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. 8 a.m. Continental breakfast. Speaker: Gaylon P. Foreman. Call: 799-2766.

Men’s workshop, 10 a.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.

Area Brotherhood President’s Meeting, 10 a.m., Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street.

Gospel Explosion featuring church choirs and soloists, 6:30 p.m., New Horizon Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St. Call: 339-2222.

Women’s mission brunch, 9 a.m., Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1305 Clifton Street. $10.

Sunday

Terrence Walls will be preaching his first sermon, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Dr.

Holy Week Celebration, 5 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150

Unity Day Fellowship Program, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 749-2441.

Men’s day program, 3:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: Rev. Gregory Griggs, St. Mary Church. Call: 716-1102.

Thursday

Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.

Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.

Friday

Fish fry, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., sponsored by St. John’s Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Aux. Court 385, 1312 Dallas Street. Adults $10. Kids $5. Desserts $1.

Easter Egg Hunt, 5-7 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Games, prizes, food, and fun for the children. Call: 717-2859.

Good Friday Service, the Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, 6:30 p.m., St. James UMC, 3311 Park Lake Dr.

Upcoming

Easter Vigil, 5 p.m., April 20, First Lutheran Church, 100 N. Sixth St.

Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6;30 p.m., April 23, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 600 E Ward Dr., Robinson.

Healing Mass, 11 a.m., April 24, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave. Call: 753-0146.

Pre-anniversary musical, 6 p.m., April 27, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street.

Church-wide rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.

Men’s program, 3:15 p.m., April 28, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 716-1102.

Anniversary Service, 3 p.m., April 28, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer MBC.

Annual Usher Program, 3:30 p.m., April 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest Speaker: Pastor Keith Henry Greater Truth Church. Call: 537-3387

Garage sale, May 3-4, St. Martin of Tours, 245 St. Martin’s Church Rd. West. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave. in downtown Waco.

Tags

Recommended for you