Saturday
Intercessory prayer seminar, 9 a.m. until noon, Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. 8 a.m. Continental breakfast. Speaker: Gaylon P. Foreman. Call: 799-2766.
Men’s workshop, 10 a.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.
Area Brotherhood President’s Meeting, 10 a.m., Greater Mount Olive, 500 Turner Street.
Gospel Explosion featuring church choirs and soloists, 6:30 p.m., New Horizon Baptist Church, 2630 S. Third St. Call: 339-2222.
Women’s mission brunch, 9 a.m., Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1305 Clifton Street. $10.
Sunday
Terrence Walls will be preaching his first sermon, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pinckney Dr.
Holy Week Celebration, 5 p.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Call: 799-6150
Unity Day Fellowship Program, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Speaker: Robert Cummings, Rising Star Baptist Church. Call: 749-2441.
Men’s day program, 3:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: Rev. Gregory Griggs, St. Mary Church. Call: 716-1102.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Friday
Fish fry, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., sponsored by St. John’s Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Aux. Court 385, 1312 Dallas Street. Adults $10. Kids $5. Desserts $1.
Easter Egg Hunt, 5-7 p.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Games, prizes, food, and fun for the children. Call: 717-2859.
Good Friday Service, the Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, 6:30 p.m., St. James UMC, 3311 Park Lake Dr.
Upcoming
Easter Vigil, 5 p.m., April 20, First Lutheran Church, 100 N. Sixth St.
Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6;30 p.m., April 23, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 600 E Ward Dr., Robinson.
Healing Mass, 11 a.m., April 24, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave. Call: 753-0146.
Pre-anniversary musical, 6 p.m., April 27, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street.
Church-wide rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.
Men’s program, 3:15 p.m., April 28, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 716-1102.
Anniversary Service, 3 p.m., April 28, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer MBC.
Annual Usher Program, 3:30 p.m., April 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest Speaker: Pastor Keith Henry Greater Truth Church. Call: 537-3387
Garage sale, May 3-4, St. Martin of Tours, 245 St. Martin’s Church Rd. West. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.