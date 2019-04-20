Saturday
Easter Vigil, 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 100 N. Sixth St.
Multi-family yard sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unity Spiritual Center of Waco, 400 S. 1st St., Hewitt.
Tuesday
Area Brotherhood Fellowship, 6;30 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E Waco Drive.
Wednesday
Healing Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave. Call: 753-0146.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Pre-anniversary musical, 6 p.m., April 27, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street.
Church-wide rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.
Give-Away (clothes, shoes, houseware, etc.), 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Estella Maxey Neighborhood Center, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Dr. Hosted by Zion Hill Baptist Church. Call 717-9218.
Men’s program, 3:15 p.m., April 28, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 716-1102.
Anniversary Service, 3 p.m., April 28, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer MBC.
Annual Usher Program, 3:30 p.m., April 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest Speaker: Pastor Keith Henry Greater Truth Church. Call: 537-3387.
Texas Southeast II Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction 2019 Women’s Convention, 7 p.m. nightly, May 2-3, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster St.
Garage sale, May 3-4, St. Martin of Tours, 245 St. Martin’s Church Rd. West. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Inherit the Kingdom,” presented by the Heart of Texas Area of Aglow International, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., May 4, Church of the Open Door, 900 N Loop 340. $40 registration. Call or text: 495-7872.
Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441.
19th Pastor Appreciation Service, 3:30 p.m., June 9, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th. Guest Church: Toliver Chapel MBC, Dr Jimmy D. Hunter. Call: 749-2441.