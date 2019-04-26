Saturday
Pre-anniversary musical, 6 p.m., April 27, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street.
Church-wide rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.
Give-Away (clothes, shoes, housewares, etc.), 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Estella Maxey Neighborhood Center, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Dr. Hosted by Zion Hill Baptist Church. Call 717-9218.
Freedom fest for veterans and families, 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Viento de Fuerte Church, 2015 Kendrick Lane. Call: 405-9404.
Usher’s annual, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane. Guests: Kenneth Ferral, Lover’s Leap Baptist Church. Call: 644-2014.
Church yard sale, 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, Korean United Methodist Church of Waco, 3600 Memorial Drive.
Sunday
Men’s program, 3:15 p.m., April 28, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet. Call: 716-1102.
Anniversary Service, 3 p.m., April 28, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Guest: Kerry Burkley, Greater Ebenezer MBC.
Annual Usher Program, 3:30 p.m., April 28, Waco Worship Center, 3328 Alta Vista Dr. Guest Speaker: Pastor Keith Henry Greater Truth Church. Call: 537-3387.
Women’s Day, 3 p.m., Sunset Baptist Church, 220 CR 109, Riesel. Speaker: Lear Alford, Zion Hill, Marlin; and Doris Burkley, Goodwill, Lott. Call: 753-4510.
Family and Friends Day, 3 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Guests: Brill Stone, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Waco.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Boy Scout & Girl Scout of America, 6:30 p.m., New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth Street. Call: 749-2441.
Upcoming
Texas Southeast II Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction 2019 Women’s Convention, 7 p.m. nightly, May 2-3, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster St.
Community Garage Sale, Friday, May 3, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., St. Martin of Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Rd. West.
Iron Men Breakfast, 8 a.m. May 4, Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail. Call: 235-6827.
Birthday celebration for pastor Ruby Minnit, 2 p.m., May 4, True Holiness Church, 1925 W. Loop 340.
“Inherit the Kingdom,” presented by the Heart of Texas Area of Aglow International, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., May 4, Church of the Open Door, 900 N Loop 340. $40 registration. Call or text: 495-7872.
The Gathering Place, a program for those in the early to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., May 7, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave. Call Sandi Snowden at 713-553-7061.
Gospel Spectacular, celebrating the fourth anniversary of the group Sister-Sister, 6:30 p.m., May 10, Greater Peace Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, Kileen. Call: 466-3181.
Pastoral Appreciation Musical, 6:30 p.m., June 7, New Deliverance MBC Worship Center, 1400 N. 5th Street. Call: 749-2441
