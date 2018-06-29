Baylor University will host a community prayer breakfast July 11, and welcomes all senior pastors and leaders of all faiths, denominations and races throughout Central Texas to attend, the school has announced.
“The event will bring together faith leaders to pray collectively for students, teachers, faculty and families as communities prepare for the upcoming school year,” according to a press release from the university.
A continental breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. in the Paul and Katy Piper Great Hall at George W. Truett Theological Seminary, 1100 S. Third St., followed by a prayer service from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Powell Chapel.
Parking will be available in the Dutton Avenue garage, next to the seminary at University Parks Drive and Interstate 35, the school announced.
“We look forward to welcoming the faith leaders to our campus as we join together as one community of believers to pray for the upcoming school year,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone wrote in the press release. “We pray that our hearts and minds are open to God’s presence as we share in upholding the joy and well-being of our students, families and the teachers who play an eternal role in developing the unique gifts of each student.”
Livingstone will lead the devotional. Burt Burleson, university chaplain and dean of spiritual life at Baylor, will deliver the opening prayer.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Heather Gerber at 710-3386 or eventreply@baylor.edu.