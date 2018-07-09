Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon will be stopping at Magnolia Market at the Silos on Sept. 27 to promote her book, “Whiskey in a Teacup.”
A release about the tour was sent out by Touchstone, a boutique publishing imprint of Simon & Schuster Inc.
From the release:
Witherspoon will embark on a national eight-city tour to support her debut book, “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits” (Touchstone – on sale Sept. 18.)
During the “Whiskey in a Teacup” Tour, Reese will share personal stories and fans will hear how she entertains, decorates her home, and makes holidays special for her family.
She will be joined by special guests for the conversations, and audiences will learn just how easy it is to bring a little bit of Reese’s world into their home, no matter where they live. She will be joined by a special guest for the conversation, and audiences will learn just how easy it is to bring a little bit of Reese’s world into their home, no matter where they live.
Witherspoon says, “My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup.’ We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but we’re strong and fiery on the inside. I’m so excited to travel around the country and meet more strong women and share our stories.”
Each ticket for the “Whiskey in a Teacup” Tour includes a copy of Witherspoon’s forthcoming book, “Whiskey in a Teacup” (a $35 value).
Over the course of her career, Reese Witherspoon has created the kinds of unforgettable characters that connect with critics and audiences alike. She won an Academy Award for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line” and was later nominated in that same category for “Wild” in 2014, which she also produced.
Her role in “Wild” also garnered Golden Globes, SAG, Critics’ Choice and BAFTA Awards nominations. Other film credits include “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Legally Blonde” and “Election.”
She has executive-produced and starred in two seasons of HBO’s critically acclaimed “Big Little Lies,” with the first season winning eight Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes, four Critics’ Choice Awards and two SAG Awards.
In addition to her acting and producer roles, Witherspoon is an entrepreneur. In 2015, she launched Draper James, a retail brand with a focus on fashion, accessories, and home décor inspired by the American South. In 2016, she established Hello Sunshine, a media brand and content company dedicated to female authorship and storytelling across all platforms.
She is an advocate and activist for women’s issues across the globe. “Whiskey in a Teacup” is her first book.
The eight-city “Whiskey in a Teacup”xTour will launch Sept. 17 and includes a stop at Magnolia Market at the Silos on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Please note that this will be a ticketed, after-hours event on the Silos grounds.
Tickets for the “Whiskey in a Teacup” Tour go on sale soon. A full list of tour dates is available at www.whiskeyinateacupbook.com.
Whiskey in a Teacup Tour
9/17 – New York, New York – The Town Hall.
9/18 – Charleston, South Carolina – Charleston Gaillard Center.
9/19 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Belk Theatre at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.
9/20 – Birmingham, Alabama – Alabama Theatre.
9/21 – Louisville, Kentucky – Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
9/22 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem.
9/23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
9/27 – Waco – Magnolia Market at the Silos.