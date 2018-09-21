A bat found Tuesday in downtown Waco tested positive for rabies, according to a city of Waco news release.
Animal Control Services in Waco received a call on Tuesday regarding a bat located on an outside wall in the 600 block of Austin Avenue, the released said.
Animal Control responded and impounded the bat, taking it to the shelter for observation. As a precaution, the bat was tested for rabies and tests came back positive.
An investigation didn't indicate any contact by humans or other animals in the area. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has been made aware of the finding, the release said.
The city said this appears to be an isolated case, but reminds residents to be cautious and not come in contact with bats or other strange animals at any time.