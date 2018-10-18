Property taxes, funding public schools, infrastructure, water and urban sprawl.
These are the main issues on the minds of Texas House District 12 constituents, according to Republican incumbent Kyle Kacal and his Democratic challenger Marianne Arnold.
Kacal, 48, of College Station, who operates a large-scale cattle ranching and hunting business, was elected in 2012 and is seeking his fourth term as House District 12 representative.
The district is comprised of Falls, Limestone and Robertson counties and the rural portions of Brazos and McLennan counties, including Bellmead, West, Gholson, Ross and Mart and parts of East and South Waco.
During the last legislative session, Kacal served on the Natural Resources, Environmental Regulation and Calendars committees and was vice chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Resolutions.
Arnold, 68, lives in Kurten, just east of Bryan, and is a retiree from two professions. She worked more than 20 years as an accountant for nonprofit organizations and, after earning a doctorate in plant biology, worked 18 years at Texas A&M University as a lab researcher in plant tissue culture.
Kacal said the first priority in the next legislative session will be to work on the budget and figure out how the state can continue to pay for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. After that, the focus needs to be on school funding, he said.
"We have to figure out a way for the state to pick up their share of the costs for education," Kacal said. "We need to balance the educational loads and provide the best education we can for the students. State funding for education has been going down, decreasing in the 33 percent range, where it used to be around 61.
"By decreasing the state share, that puts the burden on local communities, and that is why our local property taxes have gone through the roof. Local leadership at the county level and city level is important, and the state Legislature does not need to hamper their ability to govern or give them any unfunded mandates."
Arnold agrees that school funding is a top priority that needs to be addressed. She said she has talked to educators in Waco, Marlin and Hearne, where the Texas Education Agency has threatened to take control of under-performing schools or has already done so.
"As I saw the process and saw people dealing with these problems, what struck me was there were literally hundreds of staff hours going into possibly having to set up an in-district charter school and tens of thousands of dollars in attorneys' and grant writer fees, and this money could have been going to fund more teacher positions or going to give teachers a raise," Arnold said.
She said retired teachers also need some relief, because they have not had a raise in years and are struggling with increasing insurance costs.
"That absolutely needs to be addressed if we are going to keep good teachers in Texas," Arnold said.
Kacal said funding infrastructure needs in rural Texas, managing urban sprawl into these areas and water issues are also matters that need addressing in the coming session.
"We need to send folks back to Austin to take care of these things," Kacal said. "Kyle Kacal is one of the few rural representatives who understands rural issues and how to fight urban growth. We need to get this election over to know who the players are in the House and in the Senate. It is going to be a very tough session. We need to take care of these issues at hand and move on to put us in position to continue the economic success of Texas."
Arnold said she has enjoyed the campaign and getting out and talking to people across the district. She said, if elected, she will establish a district office in a more centrally located spot, perhaps Marlin, and be out in the district continuously listening to her constituents.
Kacal's district office is in Bryan.
"I would not have started this race if I didn't think I could make a difference," Arnold said. "I have driven more than 20,000 miles since I started and had two flat tires and knocked on thousands of doors. I just don't think government is doing as good of a job as it could be, and a lot of people I've talked to don't think that it is, either. It is an incredibly diverse district. One day I will be in East Waco, and the next day I might be in a suburb of College Station where everybody on that street has a Ph.D.
"That's why I chose the things to emphasize that I chose. I feel we need health care, we all need good schools and we sure need good infrastructure."