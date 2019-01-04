U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, said President Donald Trump is correct to demand $5 billion for border security, including a border wall, in negotiations to end the partial federal government shutdown that has lasted two weeks so far.
Flores, who on Thursday started his fifth term representing Waco, said Friday morning he was hopeful that congressional leaders would reach a deal with Trump. But after leaders met with Trump, the president threatened the shutdown could last “months, or even years” if the wall is not funded.
Flores said he believes Democrats are simply looking to “fight the president,” because they have supported border security measures in the past.
“I think one of the challenges is the president refers to border security as the wall,” Flores said. “I’m not in his head. Here’s my thinking on that. My hypothesis is that, one, it keeps his base engaged. The second thing is I think it irritates the Democrats.”
He said an uptick in attempted illegal border crossings shows the need for a package that would include a physical barrier, technology to help border agents and more boots on the ground.
“I’m against anything the length of the border from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico,” Flores said. “But there are areas where the geography will allow for a barrier, and we have increased risks of crossings where a barrier is the most cost-effective way to maintain border security.”
Flores said he also wants Congress to reach a solution on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program implemented under President Barack Obama that allowed young immigrants illegally living in the United States to remain in the country because they were brought as children. He would also support a solution to the family-separation crisis and an investment to improve the economic and security situations in violent Central American countries people are fleeing.
Mary Duty, chairwoman of the McLennan County Democratic Party, said the shutdown has become a “sideshow” and is an unfortunate situation for the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are not being paid.
“His constituency that got him in the White House is thinking about a wall, like the Great Wall of China. … It’s semantics,” Duty said. “I do think the Democratic Party, with Nancy Pelosi and her leadership, has provided a way out” through stopgap spending bills.
“The Democrats seem to be asking for a broader discussion, and I think that’s the way they ought to go,” Duty said.
Vice President Mike Pence and other leaders are expected to participate in discussions this weekend on the shutdown and border security.