Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso congressman Texas Democrats hope will upend the state's decades of Republican representation in the U.S. Senate, continued his campaign in Waco on Wednesday night with a call to civic action.
“What if we delivered on the very high expectations that we’re setting for one another at this moment?” said O’Rourke, a three-term congressman challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November. “Might that not invite people back into their democracy, a common understanding of who we are not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans?”
The town hall meeting at Mutualista Hall was O’Rourke’s sixth stop in McLennan County in the last 16 months. He has previously rallied supporters at Common Grounds, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Heritage Creamery, a Texas Tribune interview at McLennan Community College and local neighborhoods in a May block-walking session.
He drew more than 750 people Wednesday, a turnout local observers said they have not seen for a Democratic candidate in decades.
“I’m excited about what Waco’s doing right now,” O’Rourke told the Tribune-Herald before the event, adding that he has met with area business leaders. “There’s a really cool energy and pride here, and I learn a lot every time I come here. I love coming here.”
O’Rourke, well aware that a Texas Democrat has not won a U.S. Senate seat since 1988, touted his bipartisan work, specifically on issues surrounding health care for veterans.
“This is the moment we have to come together,” he said.
This year he generated attention among voters during a road trip, in which he campaigned in each of Texas’ 254 counties. He has been the subject of several profiles in national news outlets, and his fundraising results have given Democrats hope he is inspiring political infrastructure in mostly-Republican Texas. He also does not accept money from political action committees.
Last month, he announced he raised more than $10.4 million in the second quarter, topping the $6.7 million haul in the first quarter, The Texas Tribune reported.
Cruz brought in $4.6 million in the second quarter, and as of mid-July, O’Rourke had a bigger campaign war chest: $14 million to Cruz’s $10.4 million.
In a Waco campaign stop last month, Cruz said Democrats are “angry, energized and hate President Trump,” and he urged his supporters not to take a win in November for granted.
Lyndon Olson, a longtime Waco civic leader and the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden under President Bill Clinton, said no candidate has excited him more in 30 years than O’Rourke.
“He is a kind human being,” Olson said. “He is a loving man. He is tougher than a boot. He is not a bully. He does not hurt other people. He cares about people who are different than he is. He’s looking at the bigger picture and is nothing but healthy for this state.
“With the White House under siege, with a bully in the White House, Beto is the antithesis of Washington, D.C., and the White House. And I’m awfully proud to call him my friend.”
Aaron Foster, of Riesel, said O'Rourke inspired him to attend his first political event.
“I like a lot of his platforms,” Foster said. “I didn’t really get involved in politics until 2016, so this is my first time showing up to something like this. I think Trump’s definitely a part of it. I don’t like the guy and I don’t like what he stands for. I definitely don’t like Ted Cruz and I think Beto’s a better option.”
O’Rourke called for education investment, legalization of marijuana, health care for veterans, gun-law reform and criminal justice reform. He also said the number one provider of mental health care in Texas is the county jail system, which needs to change.
“Lest we be persuaded by the fear tactics that this is big government coming to get you, that we cannot afford this — let us clean the mantle of fiscal responsibility,” he said. “I’ll tell you why. Sixty bucks a day, the McLennan County taxpayer will pay to keep somebody incarcerated who got arrested on purpose to treat their schizophrenia their bipolar disorder, their depression. … Universal, guaranteed health care is the right thing to do, it’s the fiscally responsible thing to do, it’s the thing to do to free each of us to do what we’re supposed to do in our lives.”
O'Rourke also said special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and related issues, should be given the support necessary to conduct his investigation. The investigation has secured several guilty pleas and indictments of both Russian nationals and people associated with the President Donald Trump's campaign.
“Ultimately, there’s going to be a moment where we will see if, once again, we’re going to put country over party,” he said.