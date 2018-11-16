From state education funding to a Waco tourism district, State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, said his priorities for the upcoming legislative session make up a mixed bag of solutions for overarching, statewide quagmires and targeted plans for more specific issues facing his constituents.
Surging property taxes and the state's share of public education funding are sure to take up much of the oxygen in the Capitol for the 140-day session that starts Jan. 8. But Anderson’s goals also include obtaining insurance for children affected by craniofacial abnormalities and amending the Driver Responsibility Program, which doles out fines for traffic offenses.
Legislation requiring insurance companies to cover medical payments for children with cleft palates and similar features was introduced in the previous session. Anderson now hopes the bill can withstand anticipated backlash from those companies next year.
Families in the district have approached him about the issue, Anderson said. Children with craniofacial abnormalities often face aspiration pneumonia, speech irregularities and lowered self-esteem.
“If we can treat these youngsters a little more efficiently early on and not have to deal with in the hospital setting later, I think we’d be better off,” he said.
Anderson was elected Nov. 6 to his eighth consecutive two-year term representing House District 56, which includes much of North Waco, West Waco, Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson, Lorena, Moody, McGregor and Crawford.
He also hopes to support changes to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Driver Responsibility Program to make it less burdensome on people facing fines and more beneficial financially for the state. The program adds fines on top of initial fines for people convicted of DWI or driving without a license or insurance and “causes more harm than good,” Anderson said. Revenue from the program's fines is distributed to state trauma facilities and to the state’s general fund.
On property taxes, which have steadily increased locally and statewide, Anderson said he would rather not prognosticate on potential relief measures. Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a 2.5 percent limit on local entities' annual growth in property tax revenue. Tax rates that would bring year-over-year revenue growth of more than 2.5 percent would require approval by two-thirds of voters in an entity's jurisdiction.
Anderson has said he would like the state to fund at least 40 percent of public education costs, compared to the state's current 37 percent share. He is awaiting the findings of a bipartisan committee formed to tackle the issue.
“It’s been a very convoluted issue for 40 years,” he said. “Nobody’s really been able to make any significant reform there, so this is the one time that we’re not under the mandate of a court somewhere, because that’s what’s happened in my history, anyway, is you end up responding to the court and that’s about it. You never really do get any serious reform. We’re hoping, in general, that would be the primary issue.”
A handful of issues affecting Waco residents await Anderson as he returns to Austin.
Municipal restrictions on short-term housing rentals are expected to face attacks from Republicans. Waco requires city council approval for property owners who wish offer short-term rentals, including through Airbnb, VRBO or HomeAway. Bolstering lawmakers’ argument is a Texas Supreme Court order stating that rentals should be considered residential uses, not commercial uses.
Anderson said he supports the rights of property owners to monetize their property, especially in Waco, where the hotel occupancy rate is the highest in the state. He also said he understands the need for “common sense type conditions.”
He said he plans to support the city of Waco’s pursuit of a public improvement district focused on tourism. Approval by the state Legislature is needed for the city to create a board of hoteliers who would manage a fund of an estimated $1 million in assessments on hotel stays.
The money would go toward marketing efforts and incentives for organizations considering Waco as a convention or event site.
Anderson said he is looking for tighter regulations on rent-to-own furniture companies to prevent customers overdue furniture loans from facing criminal charges. In October 2017, The Texas Tribune reported that “at least six rent-to-own companies pressed charges against more than 400 customers in the past three years.”
In April, Anderson asked the House Business and Industry Committee to study the issue before the upcoming session, the Texas Tribune reported.
Anderson also said broadband internet should be more accessible to rural residents.