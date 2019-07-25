The driver of a passenger van that veered into oncoming traffic and struck a church van carrying several children died Thursday afternoon, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Lake Shore Drive was blocked off for hours Thursday afternoon starting around 3 p.m., when a maroon Dodge Caravan collided head-on with a van marked "First United Methodist Church."
The driver of the Caravan, an unidentified male, died at the scene, while several children from both cars were taken to hospitals with injuries deemed not to be life-threatening.
Police said the northbound Caravan crossed into oncoming traffic between North 19th Street and Airport Drive, striking the southbound church van, which was carrying at least eight people, mostly children.
A girl from the Dodge Caravan was seen walking around the crash scene and was taken to a hospital. All the children in the church van were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Swanton said.
"When you see the van and you see the other vehicle involved, it's a miracle that anyone was able to walk to an ambulance from this crash," Swanton said.
Swanton said crash scene reconstruction experts were still investigating the scene.