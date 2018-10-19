Local police said they are investigating fraudulent use of credit and debit card information likely gleaned form skimming devices.
Woodway police have gotten nine reports from victims of credit or debit card abuse in the past week, Public Safety Department Director Bret Crook said. Suspects appear to be working in pairs, using reproduced card and PIN numbers collected at other locations to get cash from bank and credit union ATMs, Crook said.
Waco police reported similar incidents at Waco banks and credit unions.
Officials are also investigating where the card information has been collected, possibly using skimmers, which are digital devices that can be placed in point of sale equipment or ATMs and send card information to a third party. It is unknown if suspects are local residents or moving throughout the area.
Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects and their vehicles Friday afternoon. Police urged residents to monitor their banking activity and contact authorities if they any suspicious activity has been documented.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Waco police at 750-7500, the Woodway Public Safety Department at 772-4470 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.